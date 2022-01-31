Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Graco worth $55,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Graco by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,712 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 285,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,047. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.08. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

