Graft (GRFT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Graft has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $38,542.66 and approximately $37,090.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.48 or 0.00383332 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000123 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

