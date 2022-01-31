Graft Price Down 12.4% This Week (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Graft has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Graft has a total market cap of $38,542.66 and approximately $37,090.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.48 or 0.00383332 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000123 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

