Graham (GHM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Graham (NYSE:GHM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Graham to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $126.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.66, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.71. Graham has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GHM. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $36,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

