Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,511,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247,067 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.14% of Graphic Packaging worth $66,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.66.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

