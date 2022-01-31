Gravity Finance Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $2,131.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.78 or 0.06966723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,321.84 or 0.99701205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055300 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.