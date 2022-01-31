Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.24

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPEAF. Citigroup upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

