Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.59

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greencore Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

