Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Griffon worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,364,000 after acquiring an additional 80,048 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Griffon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Griffon by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 204,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Griffon by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 94,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GFF opened at $22.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFF. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky acquired 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

