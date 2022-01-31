Grimm Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a total market cap of $20,514.12 and approximately $1,434.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grimm has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017575 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000549 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Grimm

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

