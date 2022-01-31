Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Down 26.1% in January

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.
NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $9.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $12.75.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,122,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
