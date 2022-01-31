Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Down 26.1% in January

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $9.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $446.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,122,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

