Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

GH opened at $62.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.92. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $524,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 996.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

