Gulden Price Down 6.9% This Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Gulden has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $2,071.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.68 or 0.00287032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009704 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002018 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 559,505,484 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

