GXChain (GXC) Trading 12% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 12% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00004057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $116.90 million and $22.16 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002484 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000259 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,948,991 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.