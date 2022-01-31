Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Haivision Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Haivision Systems from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

HAI stock opened at C$5.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Haivision Systems has a 52-week low of C$5.92 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93.

Haivision Systems Company Profile

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

