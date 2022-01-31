Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford Sells 90,487 Shares

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 90,487 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $105,869.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, January 28th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 12,142 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $12,870.52.

On Monday, December 27th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 221,187 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $362,746.68.

HOFV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.16. 2,071,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,226. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

