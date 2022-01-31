HaloDAO (RNBW) One Day Trading Volume Hits $140.00

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $360,404.64 and $140.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 53% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.75 or 0.06979679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,449.15 or 0.99920865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00054982 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006695 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

