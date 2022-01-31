Halving Coin (HALV) Hits Market Cap of $75,556.40

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00050300 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.52 or 0.06985286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,329.79 or 0.99960009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.