Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.85

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 1205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBRIY shares. Berenberg Bank cut Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.43) to GBX 570 ($7.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.91.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

