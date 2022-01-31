Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-596 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $578.49 million.Harmonic also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.76. 1,922,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,818. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 179.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.14.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 73,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

