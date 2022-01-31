Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 6,343 Shares

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $43,703.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:HROW traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 76,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,080. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.70. The company has a market cap of $201.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 119.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 48.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

