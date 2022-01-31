Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Holdings Raised by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 1.16% of Harvard Bioscience worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $5.74 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $234.26 million, a P/E ratio of -114.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.65.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

