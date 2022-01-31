Haven Protocol (XHV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $313,785.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.61 million and $313,785.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00004688 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,410.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.69 or 0.06979111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.88 or 0.00286062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.45 or 0.00750984 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00066288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.94 or 0.00377357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00238030 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,107,853 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

