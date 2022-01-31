Havy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $600.00 (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Havy coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Havy has a market capitalization of $26,073.88 and approximately $600.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Havy has traded 66.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Havy alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00022396 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000068 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Havy Coin Profile

Havy (HAVY) is a coin. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 coins. Havy’s official website is havy.io . Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Havy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Havy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Havy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.