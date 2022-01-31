Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.50

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 1344301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

The company has a market capitalization of £22.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

