HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $18.82 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $18.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.24. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCA. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $236.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

