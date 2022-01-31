Head-To-Head Analysis: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sow Good and Nestlé, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Nestlé 1 5 8 0 2.50

Nestlé has a consensus target price of $137.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.73%. Given Nestlé’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nestlé is more favorable than Sow Good.

Risk & Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nestlé has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Nestlé’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -40.16% -34.35% Nestlé N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Nestlé’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 22.51 -$5.32 million N/A N/A Nestlé $89.95 billion 3.99 $13.05 billion N/A N/A

Nestlé has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nestlé shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nestlé beats Sow Good on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

