Head-To-Head Comparison: BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) versus CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

CalAmp has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CalAmp and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp -8.90% -1.58% -0.34% BlackSky Technology N/A -721.47% -18.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of CalAmp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of CalAmp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CalAmp and BlackSky Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp $308.59 million 0.69 -$56.31 million ($0.79) -7.52 BlackSky Technology N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

BlackSky Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CalAmp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CalAmp and BlackSky Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp 0 1 1 0 2.50 BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

CalAmp currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 139.90%. Given CalAmp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CalAmp is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Summary

CalAmp beats BlackSky Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets. The company segments include Telematics System and Software and Subscription Services. CalAmp was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Holdings Inc. is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc., formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

