Head-To-Head Contrast: International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) & Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares International Consolidated Airlines Group and Sun Country Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Consolidated Airlines Group -63.82% -574.03% -19.96% Sun Country Airlines 12.54% 1.35% 0.45%

0.1% of International Consolidated Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Consolidated Airlines Group and Sun Country Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Consolidated Airlines Group $8.92 billion 0.47 -$7.91 billion N/A N/A Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 3.81 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Consolidated Airlines Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for International Consolidated Airlines Group and Sun Country Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Consolidated Airlines Group 2 6 5 0 2.23 Sun Country Airlines 0 1 7 0 2.88

Sun Country Airlines has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.13%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than International Consolidated Airlines Group.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats International Consolidated Airlines Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

