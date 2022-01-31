Head-To-Head Review: Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems -7.77% -7.40% -5.78% Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.69% 6.88% 2.71%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cardiovascular Systems and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 0 3 4 0 2.57 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 5 6 0 2.55

Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 147.01%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus target price of $13.36, indicating a potential upside of 27.00%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $258.97 million 2.75 -$13.42 million ($0.51) -34.45 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $41.44 billion 0.57 $1.95 billion $0.93 11.31

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiovascular Systems. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Cardiovascular Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in intravenous drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion therapy, medical devices, and transfusion technology. The Fresenius Helios focuses on the private hospital operations. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Corporate and Other segment includes the holding activities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius in October 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

