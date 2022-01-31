Head to Head Review: Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) vs. American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.95, suggesting that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Energy Partners has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and American Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -1,236.82% -130.26% -98.31% American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and American Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $900,000.00 26.04 -$8.94 million N/A N/A American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and American Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 340.77%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Summary

Cyclo Therapeutics beats American Energy Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions in energy production and water technology. Its subsidiaries designs, builds, and operates regional water treatment facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

