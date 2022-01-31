HedgeTrade (HEDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $194.53 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001452 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $194.53 million and $61,069.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.51 or 0.00271346 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

