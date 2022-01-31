HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €64.90 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €64.90 ($73.75) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.77) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €75.58 ($85.88).

ETR:HEI traded down €0.68 ($0.77) on Monday, reaching €61.18 ($69.52). 577,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($92.09).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

