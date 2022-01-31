Hellenic Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00285018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002018 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

