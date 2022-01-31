HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 91.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($105.73) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €90.46 ($101.64).

Shares of HelloFresh stock traded up €0.46 ($0.52) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €55.48 ($62.34). The company had a trading volume of 1,459,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €79.13. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €53.15 ($59.72) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($109.55).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

