HempCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $327.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $327.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 152.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,708.81 or 0.99798229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00073904 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020889 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00030550 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.26 or 0.00482369 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,979,954 coins and its circulating supply is 264,844,804 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.