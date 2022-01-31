Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €79.00 by Berenberg Bank

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €79.00 ($88.76) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €86.81 ($97.54).

HEN3 stock traded down €8.92 ($10.02) during trading on Monday, hitting €69.80 ($78.43). 3,403,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €78.76. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

