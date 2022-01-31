Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €84.00 ($95.45) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.25 ($99.15).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 stock traded down €8.92 ($10.14) on Monday, hitting €69.80 ($79.32). The stock had a trading volume of 3,403,933 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €73.97 and its 200-day moving average is €78.88. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.