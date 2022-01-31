Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.25 ($99.15).

HEN3 traded down €8.92 ($10.14) during trading on Monday, hitting €69.80 ($79.32). 3,403,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($147.33). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €78.88.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

