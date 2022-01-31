Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCIC remained flat at $$9.72 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,358. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 185,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,118,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 635,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

