Heritage Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $24.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $850.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 40.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after buying an additional 274,789 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $6,515,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 64.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,519 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,359,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 81,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

