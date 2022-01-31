Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Gap Down to $24.18

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $23.42. Heritage Financial shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 396 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $828.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 29.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 101,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

