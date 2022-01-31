Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Gap Down to $50.25

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.25, but opened at $48.97. Hexcel shares last traded at $50.15, with a volume of 1,369 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.98. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -188.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after buying an additional 3,171,371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 284.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after buying an additional 267,201 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $480,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 533.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 55,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 20.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after buying an additional 226,039 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

