Hiblocks 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $164,341.00 (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $25.53 million and $164,341.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,742.05 or 0.07110862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,524.29 or 0.99903631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00052405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00055412 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

