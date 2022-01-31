High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 68,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 137,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 67.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 34.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

