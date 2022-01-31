High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 68,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 137,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.
About High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF)
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
