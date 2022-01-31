Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.95

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

