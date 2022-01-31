Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Trading Down 2.8%

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) traded down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.65 and last traded at $84.65. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hino Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.65.

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T.

