Hive (HIVE) Trading Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Hive has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Hive has a market cap of $382.36 million and $9.45 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000641 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004063 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 398,495,811 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.