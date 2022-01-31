Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Buys $150,112.50 in Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.85. 27,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 222.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

