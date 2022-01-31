Honest Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $603,049.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Honest has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048893 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.73 or 0.06940112 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,390.19 or 0.99947177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00055256 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

